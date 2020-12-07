OnePlus usually offers three years of OS updates, but not all OnePlus users can get the same benefit. For instance, both OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 will get only one feature update. OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro along with other flagship OnePlus smartphones, on the other hand, will enjoy three years of OS updates. Recently, the company gave us more clarity on the software support-end dates for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus Nord smartphones.

According to OnePlus, the software support for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will end in April 2023, while OnePlus will continue to push the software updates to OnePlus Nord until July 2023. If you recall, the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus Nord smartphones were released in April and July respectively, so if you do the math, that’s exactly three years of update support. Similarly, the OnePlus 8T should also get support till October 2023, since it’s also eligible to get three years of software updates. However, the company is yet to announce the software support-end date for the 8T.

Apart from OnePlus, Google and Samsung are also offering three years of software updates support for their smartphones.

If you’re an OnePlus user., are you satisfied with the three years of software update support? Let’s know in the comments section below.