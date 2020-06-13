OnePlus 7T series is now getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update. The latest update brings a couple of new features alongside a few bug fixes and performance improvements.

With the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update installed on your OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro, you’ll be able to turn on Dark Mode from the notification bar. The update also includes frequently dialed contacts in the dialing interface, updated OnePlus Brand logo, Android June Security Patch, bug fixes, and improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Added a shortcut to switch to Dark Mode in notification bar (scroll down to enable)

Fixed the sharp edges of application cards in the recent apps screen

Fixed the screen flashing issue after locking the device

Updated OnePlus Brand Logo for a refreshed look

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06 Bluetooth It has adapted to Bluetooth hearing aid app connection under the Android 10 Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid (ASHA) Agreement. Shelf Refined the step counter’s accuracy for recording the movement Phone The frequently dialed contacts will now be available in the dialing interface

For those not aware, Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a few issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the Open Beta Program anytime.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.