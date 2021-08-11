After testing the OxygenOS 11 update on the OnePlus 6 and 6T for more than a month, OnePlus is finally starting to push the stable OxygenOS 11 update to the almost four-year-old smartphones. As confirmed by OnePlus, this is a staged rollout, meaning only a handful of users will get the update today. The company will have a broader rollout once it makes sure that the update includes no critical bugs. It’s also important to note that trying to download the update using a VPN won’t work as the update isn’t region-specific.

OxygenOS 11 includes a ton of new features and changes. The update brings fresh new visual changes, which, according to OnePlus, will provide a more comfortable experience to the users. The update also includes Game Space improvements: a new gaming toolbox, quick reply feature for WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, mis-touch prevention feature. Additionally, you get updated Camera UI, Ambient Display, a new shortcut in the Quick Settings panel for the Dark Mode, a new interface design for Shelf. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Updated to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone?Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically?

Dark Mode Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter



The stable OxygenOS 11 update is already available to many of the OnePlus flagship and mid-range smartphones, including the OnePlus 8 series, the OnePlus 7 series, and both the OnePlus Nord N100 and the Nord N10 smartphones. Unfortunately, though, the OnePlus 6 and 6T are unlikely to get major software updates beyond OxygenOS 11. Similar is the case with OnePlus Nord N10, which, as per OnePlus, is eligible for only one major software update, which was recently rolled out in the form of OxygenOS 11 a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, if you’re a OnePlus 6 or 6T user, you can check whether you got lucky today by navigating to Settings > System > System updates.