OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update to OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The new update includes no new features but contains a fix for the issue where capture images cannot be saved, system stability improvements, optimized overheating control management, enhanced connectivity of 5G Wi-Fi. You can read the full official changelog below.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 6/6T and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

You can now go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update.