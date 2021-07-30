OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update to OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones. The new update includes no new features but contains a fix for the issue where capture images cannot be saved, system stability improvements, optimized overheating control management, enhanced connectivity of 5G Wi-Fi. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

  • System
    • Optimized the overheating control management of third-party apps
    • Improved system stability and fixed known issues
  • Camera
    • Fixed the issue of captured images can’t be saved
  • Network
    • Enhanced the connectivity of 5G Wi-Fi
For those not aware, OxygenOS Open Beta builds give you access to features that are not public yet, so you can get access to many new features before the majority of the OnePlus users. However, these are not stable builds, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone. And if you’re fine with that, you can join the OxygenOS Open Beta Program anytime and install the Open Beta 2 update.Hopefully, OnePlus will release the stable OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones by the end of this year. At worst, the release date might be pushed to early 2022, but not beyond that.

Before you proceed, don’t forget to back up your OnePlus 6/6T and make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

You can now go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update.

Comments