OnePlus has started pushing OxygenOS 10.3.9 update to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones. The update updates the GMS package to 2020.12 and brings general bug fixes. The update also includes the Android February 2021 security patch. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.02 Updated GMS package to 2020.12 Fixed known issues and improved system stability



This update will be rolled out in a phased manner, meaning that if you’re using the OnePlus 6 or 6T, the update might not show up on your smartphone today — you might have to wait a few more days to get the latest update on your smartphone.