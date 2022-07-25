OnePlus is all set to release a “T” branded device after more than a year, but its upcoming OnePlus 10T may not offer the same experience as previous “T” branded phones. While the upcoming 10T will share similar designs with the OnePlus 10 Pro, the former won’t come with the iconic alert slider/mute button, nor will it have the Hasselblad camera branding.

In an interview with The Verge, OnePlus chief designer Hope Liu said that the removal of the alert slider was necessary to make room for other components needed for “high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal.”

“While the alert slider appears to be a very small component, it actually has a relatively large impact on the device’s motherboard area — taking up 30 mm²,” Liu says. “To ensure the OnePlus 10T delivers in the areas we know our users value most… while retaining the alert slider, we would have had to stack the device’s motherboard, which would have made the device thicker.”

OnePlus’ decision to remove the alert slide doesn’t come as a surprise, as rumors had already suggested that it would happen. But it was all rumors until now. Hasselblad camera branding is also something that rumors suggested that the company would not use in the new OnePlus 10T. OnePlus’ Liu has confirmed it was necessary to include the Hasselblad branding because it “wanted to offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone at the device’s chosen price point.” It seems that OnePlus has settled for something less to keep the price as low as possible to attract more buyers.

OnePlus’ Liu has also confirmed that the OnePlus 10T main camera will use a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, support shooting in 10-bit color, and “improved HDR photography” and OnePlus’ night photography mode. The handset will use a 6.7-inch display, though the display resolutions and refresh rates are unknown now.

OnePlus 10T rumored specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage

50MP main, 16MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor

32 MP front camera

4800mAh battery

150W fast charging support

Rumor also has it that the upcoming OnePlus 10T will be priced more than the last “T” branded phone from the company, the OnePlus 8T.