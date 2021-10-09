OnePlus has no plans to release another flagship now, instead, the company is readying an entry-level flagship called OnePlus 9 RT for launch on October 13. OnePlus 10 will be the company’s next flagship smartphone that is expected to come out in the first quarter of 2022, and while the official launch date is still unknown, we know a few things about the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

According to famous Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, the new-generation OnePlus 10 smartphone will feature Samsung’s E5 LTPO display with a screen refresh ratio of 120 Hz. The display will have a dynamic refresh rate, meaning your smartphone will seamlessly switch between higher and lower refresh rates depending on the app. This will save and power and will extend battery life.

OnePlus won’t be taking a risk by adopting the E5 LTPO display as it’s already hit, in fact, its performance is the best in the industry, according to DisplayMate. The upcoming Google Pixel 6 is also expected to adopt the same display. Currently, IQOO 8 Pro features Samsung’s latest display panel.

While the display of the OnePlus 10 is expected to be one of the best in the market, it won’t be much different than its predecessor in terms of design. If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming OnePlus flagship will be very similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro when it comes to design.

We’ll know more about the OnePlus 10 as we move close to the launch date. Rest assured, you’ll keep you posted about all the latest developments related to the new OnePlus flagship, so stay tuned.