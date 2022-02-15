OnePlus is 10 Pro launched in China last month, with the company promising to bring it to other markets. According to the latest report, we may not be very far from the official launch in India.

According to popular tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is all set to announce the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date during the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event on Thursday, February 17. The tipster claims the company will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro on March 16th or 17th.

The tipster also claims that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be on sale via the Amazon India store during the Holi festival, also known as the “Festival of Love,” the “Festival of Colours,” and the “Festival of Spring.”(via 91mobiles)

Since the smartphone is already launched in China, we already know everything about the smartphone. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro that will launch in India and elsewhere will run OxygenOS 12 out of the box, unlike the Chinese model, which is based on ColorOS. You can check out some of the key specifications of the smartphone below.

ONEPLUS 10 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen of 1440p resolution. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It benefits from a triple camera setup, consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX789, 50MP Samsung JN1, and 8MP Telephoto sensors, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for taking selfies. Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro also features the HASSELBLAD camera branding.

OnePlus 10 Pro also features a technology called Hyperboost, which pushes the hardware to the limit for gaming purposes. The smartphone also has an improved cooling system. In addition to that, it includes a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 80W fast wired charging. The wireless charging speed is up to 50W, which is impressive. You know more about the smartphone here.

As a reminder, OnePlus will also launch a regular OnePlus 10, which will be the successor of the OnePlus 9, launched last year. According to the tipster, the regular model will be announced in the middle of 2022, though the exact launch date is not yet known.