OnePlus 10 series will be the company’s next flagship smartphone, and we’ve already started hearing about the upcoming smartphone. While everything that we’ve heard so far about the OnePlus 10 Pro may not turn out to be true, the recently-leaked OnePlus 10 Pro case renders do confirm some of the design elements of the flagship phone.

The case renders are listed on Alibaba, and these renders confirm that the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a square camera bump as suggested by previous rumors. The renders also confirm that the power button and alert slider are on the right edge of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The renders also have cutouts on the left and at the bottom edge for the volume keys and USB Type-C respectively.

Gallery

For those who don’t know, the camera module in the OnePlus 10 Pro resembles the one used in the Galaxy S21 series in the sense that the module extends from the metal frame. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a square camera module, while the S21 has a rectangular camera module. Meanwhile, you can check out the leaked specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone below.

ONEPLUS 10 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

As for the specifications, it’s said to be powered by the yet-to-be-launched flagship Snapdragon processor, which is likely to be called Snapdragon 898. The base variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. It’ll feature a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3216. The display will have a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The leak also says the smartphone will have a 5000mAh battery, and thanks to the 125W fast-charging technology, the battery is expected to fully charge in just 20 minutes.

ONEPLUS 10 PRO PRICE

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to retail for somewhere near $1,069. However, the pricing of the regular OnePlus 10 is not known at this point in time. That’s maybe another leak.

According to rumors, the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched in the January-February time frame in China, while the global variant will be announced in the March-April time frame. However, the exact release is still unknown.