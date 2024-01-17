OneNote's new feature on Windows makes selecting ink easier

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has introduced a new feature to NoteNote on Windows to make selecting a range of handwritten and drawn ink easier than what it used to be. OneNote’s new feature is what Microsoft calls an “Ink Selection multi-tap gesture” system that only requires a tap to select.

The new multi-tap gesture eliminates the need to use the Lasso Select tool to draw a freeform shape around ink strokes or objects to manipulate them. Instead, you can now simply tap ink with touch or a digital pen or a mouse and then expand the selection from a word to a line to a paragraph to the entire page. You can also clear the selected ink with just a tap outside of the selected range.

However, the Ink Selection multi-tap gesture is currently limited to OneNote Beta Channel users running Version 2402 (Build 17304.20000) or later. Also, this new ink-selection capability isn’t available on OneNote for Windows 10 app. The only to use the new gesture system right now is to become a OneNote Beta Channel user on Windows 11 or Windows 10 PCs.

In a blog post, Microsoft confirmed that the new ink gesture feature is rolling out to OneNote Beta Channel users in a phased manner. In other words, you might have to wait a couple of days more to see it in action on your PC, even if you’re running a Beta Channel user.