OneDrive for Android gets updated with support for Face Unlock

Back in April, Microsoft updated OneDrive Beta for Android with support for Face Unlock. This was in addition to fingerprint support that was added to OneDrive back in 2018.

Now, it looks like the feature is rolling out to everyone as Microsoft has released a new update for OneDrive for Android that includes support for Face Unlock.

You can now set up OneDrive to unlock with your face, if your device supports it.

If you’re using OneDrive on Android then you can head to the Google Play Store and download the latest update.