Back in 2018, OneDrive for Android released an update that allowed users to use their fingerprint to lock the OneDrive app. Recently, Microsoft released a new OneDrive for beta update that allows users to use face unlock mechanism if available on their devices.

The recent update also fixes a bug that was making it difficult to sign in. Of course, there are some performance improvements as well.

You can download the updated OneDrive app here from Play Store.

via: Neowin