Its been a bit of a wait, but owners of 2019’s Samsung flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, are finally receiving Samsung’s One UI 3.0 update.

The One Ui 3.0 update brings improvements to the notification shade, a new style for pop-up notifications, quicker access to widgets via press and hold on an app, lock screen tweaks and improvements to the dynamic lock screen.

SamMobile reports firmware version N975FXXU6ETLL carrying the UI improvement and Android 11 is currently rolling out to Note 10+ users in Germany.

It also brings along the December 2020 security patch to the Galaxy Note 10+.

If you are not notified of the update you can still initiate the process manually by checking for updates under Settings> Software Update.