Okta joins forces with Auth0 to take on Microsoft

Okta and Auth0 are joining forces to take on Microsoft in the identity market. Today, Okta announced the completion of its acquisition of Auth0. For now, Auth0 will operate as an independent business unit within Okta. Okta confirmed that both Okta’s and Auth0’s platforms will be supported, invested in, and integrated over time.

Here’s why Okta acquired Auth0:

Okta’s and Auth0’s comprehensive, complementary, and flexible identity platforms solve every identity use case, regardless of the audience or user.

Okta pioneered cloud-based identity, offering enterprise-grade reliability and world-class security while prioritizing customer success for organizations of all sizes.

Auth0 was built by developers for developers. Application builders around the world are loyal to Auth0 for its extensibility, ease of use, scope of documentation, and developer-friendly experience.

With combined expertise across developer communities and the enterprise, Okta and Auth0 will provide enhanced depth and breadth of identity solutions and will be even better suited to integrate quickly into the modern tech stack of today’s developers.

Okta is already a market leader in the workspace IAM market. Auth0 is a leader in the CIAM market. Together, both the companies will be in a better position to compete with other players including ForgeRock, SAP, IBM, Ping Identity, Salesforce, Microsoft and others.

Source: Okta