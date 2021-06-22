The Microsoft Store has just seen a new arrival, with Automattic bringing their official app for WordPress to Windows 10.

The app lets you manage or create your WordPress blog or website right from your desktop.

The web app lets you:

Pick the right look and feel from a wide selection of WordPress themes.

Create updates, stories, photo essays announcements — anything!

Bring your posts and pages to life with photos and video from your camera and albums, or find the perfect image with the in-app collection of free-to-use pro photography.

View stats in real time to keep track of the activity on your site by exploring daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly insights.

Get notifications about comments, likes and new followers.

Reply to comments and interact with your readers as you grow your website or blog.

If you run a WordPress blog, you can find this essential app in the Store here.

via WalkingCat