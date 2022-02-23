A few weeks ago, we reported OPPO would launch its first-ever tablet. Now, it looks like we’re only a few hours away from the official unveiling of the OPPO Pad as the company is confirmed to hold an event tomorrow, February 24. The event will also see the official launch of the Find X5 series.

We’ve been hearing about rumors related to the design and specifications of the Find X5 series for the last couple of months, but the OPPO was managed to keep its new tablet under wraps until recently. We now have what looks like the official poster of the Oppo Pad tablet.

The official poster shows the tablet from every angle, revealing the overall design. It shows the tablet in Grey and Purple color and suggests that the Oppo pad will feature a dual-tone back finish. We can also see the OPPO branding on the backside of the tablet.

The poster also reveals that the Oppo Pad will have symmetrical bezels and will come with an Oppo Pencil stylus. We can also see a USB-C port and quad speakers on the bottom. The Power button is on the top side.

However, OPPO didn’t reveal any details about the specifications. But if a popular Chinese tipster is to be believed, the Oppo Pad will feature a 10.95-inch LCD display with 2560 x 1600px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet will be based on Snapdragon 870, and it will draw power from an 8,360 mAh battery. The tablet will also include an 8MP selfie camera and a 13MP back camera.

We’ll know more about the Oppo Pad at the Official launch event. Of course, we’ll keep you updated about all the products that the company announces at the event.

Source: Weibo via: GSMArena