2 years later than predicted, Microsoft may have finally reached its goal of 1 billion Windows 10 users.

The number was claimed on an official Microsoft site offering free wallpaper for loyal users.

The site is in Italian and auto-translated, which explains the strange layout, but can be seen in the original Italian here.

Microsoft last announced 900 million Windows 10 users in September 2019, and since then the PC market has seen a significant bump due to the end of life of Windows 10, and Microsoft has reported strong sales of Windows 10 to both OEMs and companies.

Much has changed since Microsoft released Windows 10 in 2015, with Microsoft now focussing much less on the success of the Microsoft Store, and the company also relaxing their forced updates policy, giving more control back to users.

The death of Windows Phone has also caused Microsoft to expend more energy on integrating Windows 10 better with iOS and Android smartphones, resulting in excellent apps such as the Your Phone app. Microsoft has also changed direction with the built-in Edge browser, switching to Google’s Chromium engine, and finally making the built-in browser more competitive.

Via WBI