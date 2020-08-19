Microsoft released a new Office Insider Preview Build(Insider Fast Build) for Mac users. The Office Insider Version 16.41 (20081200) brings new features for Outlook and bug fixes. The latest Office Insider Preview Build includes the ability to sort contacts in the People view by Display Name, First Name, Last Name, or Company. It also lets you view contacts in the People views as the First Name first or the Last Name first. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook New features Contacts: sort contacts in the People view by Display Name, First Name, Last Name, or Company Contacts: view contacts in the People view as First Name first or Last Name first Bug fixes Current Outlook | Outlook.com accounts: account now adds after authentication Known issues None

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.