Microsoft has released Office Version 2204 (Build 15121.20000) for Windows Office Insiders registered in the Beta Channel. The update offers no new features but comes with a ton of fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Project, Access.

You can read the official changelog in more detail below.

Changelog

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.