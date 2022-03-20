Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Office update is rolling out to Beta Channel Insiders. The update carries version 2204 (Build 15109.20000) and comes with no new features, unlike previous Office Insiders updates.

However, the update offers notable fixes for issues found in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project, Outlook, Access. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

In other news, Microsoft recently released Windows Office Insider Preview Build 15028.20050, adding the ability to refresh your stock data in the background regularly, the ability to insert hyperlinks into Excel comments. The update also added the ability to let users apply labels whenever a document, worksheet, or presentation is either created or modified as against previous scenarios where default sensitivity labels are configured by your administrator.

Microsoft recently released Office Insider updates for Mac and iOS users too. Like Windows users, Office Insiders on Mac can also add hyperlinks to comments in Excel. The company added many new features alongside the ability to add hyperlinks to the latest Office Insider update for Mac.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.