You will no longer see any odd text on your Xbox Home Dashboard now

Is odd text showing up on your Xbox Home Dashboard? If you see any kind of odd-shaped text blocks on your Xbox Home Dashboard, you should know this happens because the console might have not properly displayed local languages across its system.

According to Xbox, this issue often happens in the Xbox Preview Program, as the operating system tends to be more unstable there. But it can also happen outside of it.

However, the latest update patch to the Alpha ring fixes this issue.

Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console.

The patch was released on August 28, and it will become mandatory to install the next day, on August 29. This patch also acknowledged several known issues, and the Xbox team will probably fix them in the next Preview Patch which should be released later this week.

Keyboard Button Mapping for Xbox Controllers In the Xbox Accessories app, the “Learn More” button is currently not functional.

If you change your keyboard language settings while the Xbox Accessories app is open, the change will be reflected after quitting the app or rebooting your console. My Games & Apps Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag. Reactive Voice Reporting This feature is currently limited to English language in US, CA, GB, AU, NZ, and IE regions.

Install this patch immediately if your dashboard has blocks of odd text, and let us know in the comments section below if it worked for you.