Nvidia's 4000 Super series' cards are really that super, will power future AI RTX laptops

AI this, AI that. It seems like AI has been the sweetest selling point at this week’s CES 2024 event: the latest Nvidia desktop cards from the 4000 “Super” series cards are not immune to that.

The new cards include the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, 4070 Ti SUPER, and 4070 SUPER, which are designed for top AI performance. The Tensor Cores in SUPER GPUs deliver up to 836 trillion operations per second, which can be used to accelerate a wide range of AI applications.

“With over 100 million RTX AI PCs and workstations, NVIDIA is a massive installed base for developers and gamers to enjoy the magic of generative AI,” says Nvidia boss Jensen Huang.

The tech company also boasts that these cards can deliver up to 1.5x faster AI video generation and 1.7x faster AI image generation than the previous gen.

Acer, which recently launched the Spectre x360 14 and Intel Core Ultra-powered Swift PCs with AI, is adopting the new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series graphics cards for future RTX AI laptops, joining ASUS, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, and other companies.

Starting at a price of $599, NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER is the most affordable option in the lineup. For $799, you can upgrade to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and for the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, you’ll need to pony up $999.