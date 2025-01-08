Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics cards offer impressive 896 GB/sec memory bandwidth

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Nvidia is kicking off the annual hardware-fest CES 2025 to launch its RTX 50 series graphic cards. One of them is the RTX 5070 Ti variant, which boasts 896 GB/sec of total memory bandwidth.

That’s a big jump from its predecessor, the RTX 4070 Ti, which “only” has 504 GB/sec. Built on the Blackwell architecture, the RTX 4070 Ti also comes with DLSS 4 with faster frame rates at 2560×1440 full ray tracing and will be available at $749 in February.

The RTX 5070 variant, on the other hand, also has 672 GB/sec of total memory bandwidth, which is a lot faster than the RTX 4070’s 504 GB/sec. It also sports Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture with 12GB GDDR7 memory, with laptops supported by these cards coming later in March and April, respectively.

“There will be designs from the world’s top manufacturers, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, GIGABYTE, HP, Lenovo, MECHREVO, MSI, and Razer,” the Santa Clara tech giant lists OEMs that’ll sport the RTX 5070 & 5070 Ti graphic cards.

At launch, as Nvidia mentions, DLSS 4 supports 75 games and apps. The AI-friendly upscaling tech features multi-frame generation for the RTX 50 series GPUs, which enables up to 8x performance boosts and 4K 240 fps in gaming and reduces ghosting.

