NVIDIA announces a new app to unify the NVIDIA Control Panel, GeForce Experience, and RTX Experience apps

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

New streamlined application modernizes and combines features of Control Panel, GeForce Experience, and RTX Experience

NVIDIA today unveiled a public beta of its all-new NVIDIA app, designed to enhance the experience for gamers and creators using NVIDIA GPUs. The app aims to centralize and streamline key functions previously found in separate programs: the NVIDIA Control Panel, GeForce Experience, and RTX Experience.

Key Advantages of the New NVIDIA App:

Unified Settings: Game optimizations and driver settings are now accessed within one interface.

Game optimizations and driver settings are now accessed within one interface. Driver Clarity: Easily understand updates with clear descriptions, including new features and bug fixes.

Easily understand updates with clear descriptions, including new features and bug fixes. Redesigned Overlay: Access recording, filters, monitoring tools, and more in a revamped in-game overlay.

Access recording, filters, monitoring tools, and more in a revamped in-game overlay. New AI Freestyle Filters: RTX GPUs offer cutting-edge, AI-powered visual enhancements.

RTX GPUs offer cutting-edge, AI-powered visual enhancements. Bundle and Reward Redemption: Get game content, GeForce NOW offers, and more.

Streamlined Efficiency

“Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast or a content creator, the NVIDIA app simplifies the process of keeping your PC updated with the latest NVIDIA drivers and enables quick discovery and installation of NVIDIA applications like GeForce NOW, NVIDIA Broadcast and NVIDIA Omniverse,’ wrote NVIDIA team.

The NVIDIA app significantly reduces installation time, improves UI responsiveness, and uses less disk space compared to its predecessors.

Focus on Core Features, Future Enhancements

Some less-used features (like direct streaming to Twitch/YouTube and 360/Stereo photo modes) did not make the transition to the NVIDIA app. This is to ensure a focus on performance and the integration of new features. Future updates are planned to include AV1 support for Shadowplay, granular DLSS controls, advanced overclocking tools, and more.

Download:

The NVIDIA app beta is available now for download here.