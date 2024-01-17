NVIDIA 546.65 WHQL is now out, supporting newly-launched RTX 4070 SUPER, more

The new RTX 4070 SUPER is now out.

Tech maker Nvidia has finally launched its “game-ready” driver, NVIDIA 546.65 WHQL, today, the exact same day as the new RTX 4070 SUPER launches to the masses.

In case you missed it, this is the first driver of the newly-launched SUPER series. Announced earlier this month at CES 2024, Nvidia’s 4000 SUPER series cards will power future RTX AI laptops from Samsung, Acer, Asus, and more.

The lineup of these new cards includes the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, 4070 Ti SUPER, and 4070 SUPER. To get the cheapest variant, you may want to pony up $599.

Now, about the driver, it adds support for GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, fixes bugs that prevent GeForce Experience 1-click optimization from working with Cyberpunk 2077, and solves an error that causes Maxwell GPUs to sometimes not wake up after multiple sleep/wake attempts. Of course, among other performance improvements.

This new driver also provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS technology, including Palworld, which features support for DLSS 2. You can download the new driver through automatic driver updates on Nvidia GeForce’s website.