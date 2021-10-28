PlayStation held another State of Play last night, focused on third-party developers and games that PlayStation users can look forward to enjoying. Here’s everything that was announced and revealed.

Deathverse: Let It Die

Deathverse: Let It Die is a new survival action multiplayer brawler that lets you compete in a “shocking new TV show” death game, which seems to be all the rage nowadays, that’s set within the Let It Die universe. Deathverse: Let It Die is planned to launch sometime in Spring 2022 for PlayStation 4 and 5.

We Are OFK

We Are OFK is a “new music biopic game” set across five episodes that will explore the life of the indie band OFK and how it began. Throughout the game, you’ll have dialogue options aplenty, and in each episode, you’ll even be able to play through an interactive music video. We Are OFK is launching sometime in 2022 for PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles

Bugsnax: The Isle of BIGsnax

For people who’re hungry for even more delicious Bugsnax, PlayStation announced during the show that Bugsnax will be getting a free update in early 2022 that will add a new island, a new living space, the ability to dress up your Bugsnax, and of course the titular BIGsnax.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach finally has another trailer to give you a better look at what you’re up against whilst locked inside the “Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex.” The game also finally has a release date, so you can expect it to launch on the 16th of December 2021.

Death’s Door

PlayStation and Acid Nerve have announced that Death’s Door, which was originally just released on Xbox consoles, will be coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles on the 23rd of November.

KartRider: Drift

If you’ve ever wanted a Mario Kart style game but specifically one built in Unreal Engine 4 then you and your very specific tastes are in luck, as KartRider: Drift is coming to PlayStation 4 this December in a free-to-play beta before the full launch in 2022.

King of Fighters XV

SNK has announced that the upcoming King of Fighters XV is getting a new character, Dolores, as well as an open beta test, which will be available next month from the 19th to the 22nd of November for PlayStation 4 and 5 players.

First Class Trouble

First Class Trouble is a new social deduction game that follows the usual social deduction formula, except this time you’re either playing as a person or a murderous “Personoid.” First Class Trouble will be available on the 2nd of November for PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as via PlayStation Plus.

Star Ocean The Divine Force

Just before the end of the show Square Enix got to announce Star Ocean The Divine Force, a brand new game in the longstanding Star Ocean series. Star Ocean The Divine Force is launching sometime in 2022 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Little Devil Inside

To properly close out the show, Neostream debuted a new gameplay trailer for Little Devil Inside, their upcoming stylistic adventure game which now has an ambiguous release date for some time within 2022 for both PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.