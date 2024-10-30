Nothing's Phone (2a) Plus "Community Edition" can glow in the dark—only 1,000 units available

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Nothing has just launched a “community-made” version of the Phone (2a) Plus. And, in a recently released teaser, the company made it crystal clear that this phone can really glow in the dark.

The trailer, inspired by fireflies, showcases a design by contest winners Astrid Vanhuyse and Kenta Akasaki. It features a phosphorescent finish that appears green in daylight and glows bright green in darkness, claiming that it glows without battery.

Launching on November 12, the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition will be priced at £399. It comes with six custom wallpapers from another contest winner, Andrés Mateos, and packaging designed by Ian Henry Simmonds with reflective, glow-in-the-dark accents. Only 1,000 units will be available.

“With just 1,000 units produced, it is our rarest device to date. The phone will be available on a first come, first served basis where community members who participated in the project will be given priority,” says the smartphone maker, which started the work on this project back in March.

The London-based company says that it’ll be available across all markets, although no words on the US availability just yet. We’re also still unsure whether the inside of this community-made phone will be different than the Phone (2a) Plus that’s already available in the market now.

The market-ready version, however, comes with Android 14-powered Nothing OS 2.6, the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 7350 chip, ARM Mali-G610 MC4 for the GPU, 5,000 mAh battery with 50W fast-charging capability, and 12 GB RAM as well as 256 GB storage. So, maybe it’s safe to expect almost-the-same specification?