Nothing Ear 1 wireless earbuds will cost only $99

After several teasers over the past few weeks, Nothing today revealed all the details about its upcoming $99 wireless earbuds. The main highlight of Ear (1) is its unique design. The transparent veneers reveal the craftsmanship underneath and each earbuds weigh just 4.7g. It also features pressure-relieving vents, ergonomic design, and three liquid silicone tips for great comfort.

The 11.6mm dynamic driver and spacious air chamber will deliver advanced bass, mid, and treble performance. Ear (1) also comes with Active Noise Cancellation and transparent mode. Nothing claims that Ear (1) will deliver 5 hours of listening time and 34 hours with the case.

Other highlights of Ear (1):

Nothing ear (1) uses Clear Voice Technology and three high-definition mics to make sure you come through sounding like you. As you speak, advanced algorithms reference a million voice and sound combinations (even winds up to 40 km/h) to isolate and amplify your voice for remarkable accuracy.

Each earbud features a composite mesh design for improved sweat and water resistance with an IPX4 rating.

Pause music or video automatically by removing an earbud. When you’re ready to play, just pop it back in.

Source: Nothing