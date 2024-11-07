Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft rejuvenates Notepad, its note-taking app on Windows 11, by adding more AI smarts in the mix. The latest Notepad update now (v. 11.2410.15.0) introduced a “rewrite” feature, which lets you rewrite anything on the app.

By selecting text and choosing the “Rewrite” option, you can generate three alternative text versions and further customize these with options for tone and length. It also preserves the text’s previous versions so you can easily reverse it, and you can also disable the option via Settings.

“AI-generated content may be incorrect,” Microsoft warns of the feature’s possible mishaps.

The feature is now available to Windows Insiders, though it’s not entirely new. Previously, Insiders noticed a “Cowriter” feature in Notepad that allowed users to use AI to paraphrase and reformat text with limited “credits.”

So, it’s the same as the current “rewrite” option, just rebranded—which makes things confusing since Microsoft loves using the “co-” prefix for its AI tools in Windows 11, like “Copilot” or “Cocreator” in Paint, for example.

Speaking of the update, Microsoft also boasts that it dramatically upgrades Notepad’s launch speed, with most users experiencing a 35%-55% faster startup. The company also updates the Paint app with more AI features, like generative fill and erase, which are now available to Windows Insiders with Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon chips.