Bring more nostalgia to your next Microsoft Teams meeting with these new backgrounds

Microsoft today released four new backgrounds that will bring more nostalgia to your next Teams meeting. The infamous Clippy, evergreen Solitaire, Bliss (the default wallpaper for Windows XP) and Paint are the Microsoft products featured in these backgrounds. Read about these products below.

Invite Clippy to your next Microsoft Teams meeting

The standouts have cemented their place in Microsoft history for different reasons, for better or worse—including Clippy. Whether you love or loathe Clippy, it’s hard to not smile—just admit it—when you see it pop up in a meme somewhere. We know the feelings can be complex. You may think Clippy was too persistent, too eager, perhaps even too polite.

Show your hand with Solitaire

This past May, Microsoft Solitaire celebrated its 31st birthday (er, anniversary). The game, which first appeared in Windows 3.0 in 1990, was inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame in 2019 and remains one of the most played video games of all time.

Bliss-fully attend your next meeting

In 1996, Charles O’Rear took a photograph in the Los Carneros American Viticultural Area of California’s Wine Country. Microsoft bought the rights to the stunning image, Bliss, and eventually chose it as the default wallpaper for Windows XP which was released nearly two decades ago in 2001. It’s estimated that billions of people have seen the picture, making it one of the most viewed photographs in history.

Get creative with Microsoft Paint

Last but not least, our designers created a Teams background with a fresh take on Paint. A product of the 1980s, Paint was first introduced in November 1985 as part of the first version of Windows, Windows 1.0.