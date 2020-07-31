Nokia is planning to announce new smartphones next week on August 4, 2020. Like other events this year, Nokia will be holding an online press conference to announce the new smartphones.

Nokia has shared an invitation on the Chinese social media website Weibo. The event will be kicking off at 10 AM (Beijing time) on August 4. The invite comes with a tagline “one-key direct” which could be a reference to Nokia’s upcoming smartphone.

There’s no word as to what Nokia plans to announce at the event. Recently the company got TENAA certification for a 4G smartphone with an octa-core processor and Android 10.