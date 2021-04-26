HMD hasn’t seen much success with the acquisition of the Nokia brand, but the company isn’t willing to give up on the development of Nokia phones. In fact, the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer is working on a new Nokia handset that will be equipped with a 108MP Penta camera. And if a report from Nokiapoweruser is to be believed, the Nokia phone will be the successor to last year’s Nokia 8.3 5G.

The website not only claims the existence of the Nokia 8.3 successor but also reveals some key details about the smartphone. According to the website, the Nokia 8.3 successor will be powered by the unreleased Snapdragon 775 processor, which is said to be the successor to the Snapdragon 765G.

Talking about the camera, the 8.3 5G successor is said to have a Penta camera setup, which will include a 108MP primary camera. The smartphone will also use Ultra-wide, depth, macro, and telephoto sensors, though we don’t know about their resolutions as of yet. The camera module will also include the famous Zeiss brand.

Moreover, the display of the alleged Nokia 8.3 5G successor is said to be QHD+ and is expected to measure 6.5-inches. And much like high-end phones, the smartphone is rumored to have a 120Hz display. Other features could include OZO audio, a massive 6,000mAh battery.

HMD recently adopted a new naming convention for its upcoming smartphones, ditching the confusing decimal point naming convention. Now, the Nokia phone line will only include three series: X, G, and C, and as per the report, the Nokia 8.3 5G successor could officially be called Nokia X50. The smartphone is expected to launch in Q3 of 2021.

Meanwhile, you can read our Nokia-related articles here.