The Nokia 9.3 PureView, HMD’s upcoming flagship, is rumoured to launch in the Q4 of 2020, towards the end of this year.

Nokia 9.3 will be equipped with 5G, Snapdragon 865, the penta-lens camera setup on the rear, under-display selfie camera, and 120Hz display.

It seems all these cool specs will not come at a low price, however.

Leaker Nokia anew reports that the device will be at least 800 Euro.

Given the top-of-the-line specs, however, 800 Euro is pretty reasonable, but of course, this also means it could easily be more, though this may be stretching the ceiling price Nokia handsets can currently reach.

With a few months left till the holidays however, it may be just long enough to scrape enough together.

Are any of our readers looking to pick up a new Pureview handset? Let us know below.