Two weeks ago Microsoft announces some changes to the way they release new builds to all Windows Insiders.

Microsoft said they were transitioning and converting their current ring model, based on the frequency of builds (fast, slow etc), to a new channel model that pivots on the quality of builds and better supports parallel coding efforts.

That change is now rolling out to Windows 10 Insiders.

Hey Folks – Channels have arrived! Expect the changes to land in your #WindowsInsider settings over the next few hours. Remember, we've done the mapping for you, so there's no direct change you need to make. Check out blog for details! ^AL https://t.co/auc8wvrxRy — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) June 29, 2020

Insiders will find their Fast ring will become the Dev Channel, the Slow ring will become the Beta Channel, and the Release Preview ring will become the Release Preview Channel. Here is what that mapping looks like:

For Windows Insiders, Microsoft will automatically move your devices based on your current ring to the new channel that best corresponds with that experience. Insider won’t have to take any action for this change to happen.

Fast ring = Dev Channel

Slow ring = Beta Channel

Release Preview ring = Release Preview Channel

Insiders can always adjust these settings by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program if they want to change channels and try out new experiences.

IT Professionals can manage the Beta and Release Preview Channel builds using their typical Windows Update for Business or Windows Server Update Service management tool, or through the use of Azure Marketplace virtual machines (VMs).

Read more in our earlier article here.

Screenshot via Alumia