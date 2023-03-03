New volume mixer not showing in Windows 11 Quick Settings? Here is how to enable it

Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 build 25309 for the Dev Channel Insiders with a plethora of new features and a number of fixes. However, many of the features announced with build 25309 are not available for all the Dev Channel Insiders, including the new volume mixer in Windows 11 Quick Settings.

The new volume mixer in Windows 11 Quick Settings can be enabled using ViveTool. And this will work for everyone running Windows 11 Dev build 25309 or higher.

For those who do not know, ViveTool is a third-party software that allows users to enable hidden features in Windows 11. ViveTool works on PCs running Windows 11 Insider and stable builds. However, it is a popular tool, mainly among Windows Insiders. Anyway, if you want to enable the new volume mixer on Windows 11 Quick Settings right now, follow the below steps.

How to enable new volume mixer on Windows 11 build 25309

Download the ViveTool zip file from the official GitHub page. Extract the zip file The zip file content should be kept in folder C:/VivTool. Open Command Prompt as Administrator. Type cd C:\ViveTool on Command Prompt and press Enter. Now, type the following command: vivetool /enable / id:42106010 Press Enter on your keyboard.

After following the above steps, you need to restart your computer for the changes to appear on Windows 11 Quick Settings. After restarting, you can click on the Wi-Fi, speaker, or battery icon to display Quick Settings on your screen, where you will see the new volume mixer. However, it may see some glitches while using the mixer. This is because the new volume mixer is still in the testing phase, and Microsoft will do some polishing before rolling it out to the general users.

If you are running the Windows 11 Dev build 25309, did you enable the new volume mixer? Let us know in the comments section.