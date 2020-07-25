Samsung is set to announce the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in only 2 weeks, but we are still seeing new features being leaked.

On this occasion, XDA-Developers tore down the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s Gear Wearables plugin and discovered a number of previously unknown features.

The first is that the watch will now support fall detection, just like the Apple Watch, allowing your watch to initiate a call to a contact or emergency services if it detects you have called and have not gotten up afterwards. The feature has been credited with saving a number of lives on the Apple Watch so far and is, therefore, a welcome addition to the Galaxy Watch platform, which I hope the company will bring to their older models.

In detail, if the watch detects a fall, it will ring for 60 seconds. If you don’t respond to this, the watch will text your location and a 5 second sound recording to your emergency contacts. The watch can also call emergency services, but you have to set up that number yourself.

See it demoed below:

The next is a frankly amazing gesture that Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 users will be able to use to answer the phone.

To answer an incoming call, you would simply need to clench and unclench your fist, which, if effective, seems pretty cool to me.

To decline the call, you need to use the somewhat less cool shaking your wrist feature.

Another new feature is the ability to take screenshots by holding the two buttons at the same time.

Compared to the Galaxy Watch Active 2, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a thinner bezel, larger screen to bezel ratio, a different style of buttons, rotating bezel, animated watch faces, and improved apps such as period trackers.

The full specs of the new smartwatches had leaked earlier and they can be seen below: