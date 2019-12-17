As we get closer to the release of the Samsung Galaxy S11’s release date next year, we get more leaks and today we have another look at a Samsung Galaxy S11 accessory, a screen protector, leaked by Ice Universe.

The picture shows the increasingly vanishingly small bezels of the handsets, and also the reduced curvature of the S11, similar to the Note series.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is launching on the 18th February 2020, and most of the specs have leaked.

The known specs of the Samsung Galaxy S11 so far include:

Samsung Galaxy S11 specs Display: S11e – 6.3-inch, S11 – 6.7-inch , S11 Pro 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, with resolution up to up to QHD+. with HDR10+ support an 120 Hz refresh rate. Battery: S11e -4000 mAh, S11- 4500 mAh, 25W charging, S11+ 5000 mAh Processor: Exynos 990 and the latest Snapdragon 865 processor. Connectivity: 4G and 5G models Main camera: S11e- 64 megapixel main camera with 2x optical zoom, a 12 megapixel wide angle lens and a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle lens. S11 and S11+ – 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX , 5x periscope zoom camera, 3D ToF sensor, smaller Infinity-O front-facing camera, 5 lenses in total. OS: Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 Biometrics: In-display fingerprint reader. Port: USB-C, no 3.5mm headphone jack Size: 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm (8.9mm including the rear camera bump) Construction: Metal frame, black glass back.

The device is expected to be announced at an Unpacked event in San Francisco on the 18th February.