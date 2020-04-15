A new Nintendo Switch SKU has been reportedly referenced within the latest update for Nintendo’s console/handheld hybrid.

Revealed by hardware engineer Mike Heskin, thanks VGC, the latest update for the Nintendo Switch includes references to a never-before-seen “nx-abcd” SKU.

Heskin states that the new “nx-abcd” model is referenced as using a higher-spec SoC when compared to the current Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. Instead of the currently used Nvidia Tegra X1 processor, this “nx-abcd” model would be using the Tegra X1+ processor which delivers faster speeds.

The update also allegedly references support for a secondary display. Perhaps, the new upgraded Nintendo Switch is more like the current Switch Lite that can be connected to a television? Maybe the system will adopt a clamshell Nintendo 3DS design!

Firmware 10.0.0 adds preliminary support for a new hardware model: "nx-abcd".

3 of the 5 new DRAM profiles are for this new hardware type and there's evidence of a secondary display of sorts being added exclusively on this model.

There have been numerous reports of a Nintendo Switch Pro model being in development at Nintendo, although no proof of the upgraded hardware has ever been released.