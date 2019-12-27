Samsung Galaxy S11 series is slated to launch sometime after the MWC 2020 which will be held in Barcelona next February. While Samsung hasn’t talked about the Galaxy S11 series, various leaks have given us an idea of what to expect from the device.

Now Steve H.McFly aka OnLeaks has tweeted a render of Galaxy S11 Plus showcasing the massive camera design on the back of the device. The camera on the Galaxy S11 Plus could include the ultrawide lens, zoom lens, ToF sensor and the main camera. Apart from that, there’s also a flash on the bottom right side of the housing.

Next up, the #GalaxyS11Plus…?

It appears the renders I shared one month ago were based upon a first stage prototype which had different rear camera layout.

Here an updated render based upon the latest prototype I got and which depict what I assume is the final configuration… pic.twitter.com/IhUWdQh9JN — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 27, 2019

As mentioned above, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S11 series in March immediately after the Mobile World Congress. The base price of the Galaxy S11 series is expected to be around €609.