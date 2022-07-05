Microsoft continuously updates its operating system, but these constant changes lead to UI inconsistencies in some of Microsoft’s apps. One of them is OneDrive, which is undeniably getting aesthetically old. Thankfully, the company seems to be trying out a new design that will help the app complement the latest Windows 11 OS.

The new design of the OneDrive client for Windows 11 was revealed through a leaked image by a Windows Insider named Florian. The photos shared primarily focus on the OneDrive settings where subtle changes are made. From the looks of it, Microsoft revamped the designs to help the app blend better with the current looks of Windows 11. In close scrutiny, some UI elements were fixed, including the corners (now rounded), fonts, transparency effects, and more.

The designs are in Microsoft’s internal build of OneDrive and are still in early development, so additional changes are possible in the future. And while this might be exciting news, it is important to note that the only things remodeled in the OneDrive client on Windows 11 are its appearance and nothing more: no new features and other functional changes.