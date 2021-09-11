Google is offering a new plan for subscribers of its Google One service which offers a mid-way point between its $10 2TB plans and its $50 per month 10TB plans.

The new 5 TB plan costs $25 per month (or $250 per year) and offers the following features:

5 TB storage

Access to Google experts

Option to add your family

Extra member benefits

10% back in the Google Store

VPN for Android phone

Despite being a way-point between the eye-watering $50 per month plan and the cheaper $10 per month plan, if you intend to share your 5 TB with your family Microsoft’s OneDrive plan may offer more for less, especially if you use a Samsung handset, which integrates well with the Microsoft ecosystem.

For an equivalent amount of storage, Microsoft is offering 6 TB shared equally with 5 other family members, Skype and Office apps, all for only $99 per year or $9.99 per month.

Of course, if you are deeply into Google’s ecosystem this may not be an option, in which case Google’s new plan appears to be widely available as of today, but not for everyone at the time of writing.

via 9to5Google