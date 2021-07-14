At Microsoft’s Windows 11 event the company announced that they were working on a new version of the Microsoft Teams desktop app based on Edge WebView2 and React.js.

WindowsLatest has managed to get their hands on the client, and posted some screenshots which can be seen below:

Gallery

The in-development app is based on the web client, but appears to be faster than the Electron-based current version, required fewer resources, launches faster, uses less memory, is more adaptable to different screen sizes and will be always up to date.

It is however not complete, with users for example being unable to adjust noise cancellation and together mode is not fully working yet. It is also still obvious that the client is based in Edge, for example right-clicking on the app brings up the Edge right-click menu.

Microsoft is also still working on Powerpoint integration and multi-account support.

The new Teams client will be exclusive to Windows 10 and 11 and does support native OS notifications.

It is not yet known when the updated app will be rolling out.