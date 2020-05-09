3M has developed a new technology which allows smartphones with LCD screens to have in-display fingerprint readers, a feature previously reserved for more expensive OLED screens.

The new 3M™ Near Infrared Transmission System (NITS) uses advanced, micro-thin 3M optical display films to allow fingerprint-reading optical sensors to be placed behind an LCD screen. Previously the films would have blocked the view of the optical sensor from seeing your fingerprint, but their new film blocks 97%of light in the visible spectrum while being transparent in infrared, allowing an infra-red optical sensor to read your fingerprint.

This system can be used in tablets, notebook computers and other LCD devices and should bring in-display fingerprint readers to many more affordable devices.