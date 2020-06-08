Need for Speed Heat is now EA’s first cross-play game

Ghost Games’ last entry in EA’s iconic Need for Speed series will be introducing cross-play in an upcoming Need for Speed Heat update.

Coming tomorrow to Need for Speed Heat, players will soon be able to take part in multiplayer races across a massive list of platforms. This includes Steam, Origin, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; no matter what platform you’re on, you can race together.

This will be the last update to Need for Speed Heat. With the series changing hands from Ghost Games to the beloved racing developer Criterion, this final entry in the developer’s run will no longer be supported.

“Since the launch of Need for Speed Heat and as players continue to tear it up in Palm City, we’re listening to what you love about this experience, and what you all believe could be even better,” said Criterion boss Matt Webster.

“With these insights, we have a terrific foundation to create the most expressive, most socially connected, action-packed game yet for Need for Speed and beyond.”