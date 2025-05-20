MSI Claw A8 Launches with Windows 11 and AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

On May 17, 2025, MSI unveiled the Claw A8, a handheld gaming console powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor. This shift from the previous Intel-based models is aimed at delivering enhanced gaming performance with the rival processor brand.

MSI’s Claw A8 boasts an 8-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals for gamers. It comes equipped with up to 24GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, providing ample memory and storage for modern games. The device runs on Windows 11 Home, offering a familiar interface and compatibility with a wide range of PC games.

You may also be interested in reading:

In terms of design, MSI has introduced new color variants, including white and lime green. The Claw A8 also features an 80Wh battery, promising extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging.

Claw A8’s price is yet to be officially confirmed. The rumoured price, however, is speculated to be around $899-$999 USD. With its launch, the Claw A8 could be a tough competitor in the handheld gaming market, rivaling devices like the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go.