Mozilla VPN launches on Windows, Android and iOS platforms

by Pradeep

 

Mozilla VPN

After months of beta testing, Mozilla today officially launched its Mozilla VPN service in 6 countries. Users in the US, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia can now subscribe to Mozilla VPN for $4.99 per month. This new VPN service is now available on Android, Windows and iOS platforms. It will also be coming soon to Linux and Mac platforms.

Highlights of Mozilla VPN:

  • Device-level encryption: Uses the most advanced protocol, WireGuard, to encrypt your network activity and hide your IP address.
  • 280+ servers in 30+ countries
  • No bandwidth restrictions: Surf, stream, game, and get work done with fast network speed using our WireGuard powered servers.
  • No logging of your network activity: Mozilla does not store your online activity logs on our servers.
  • Connect up to 5 devices

You can find more details about this new VPN service here.

