Mozilla has been expanding into numerous fund-raising venues, and their latest is now available for selected users.

Mozilla is now offering Firefox VPN, a VPN service which offers exit servers in 30+ countries, allowing you to pick your virtual location. Users are able to connect up to 5 devices at once, with Windows 10 and Android currently supported, and other platforms coming soon.

The service uses the Wireguard protocol. The Wireguard protocol is touted as a next-generation open-source secure tunnelling VPN protocol for IPv4 and IPv6 that uses “conservative modern cryptographic protocols” and which is UDP-based, with built-in stealth, which allows it to punch through a firewall, and with increased speed.

Firefox said the service has no bandwidth restrictions and the provider, Mullvad, does no keep activity logs.

The service is only $4.99 per month, which is pretty reasonable, though we note Opera offers free VPN.

You can register your interest at present and may receive an invite to join the service. Read more at Firefox here.

Via Pocketnow.