The first Motorola phone arrived in 2019, and people praised the product because of its compact design. Now, the company is planning to release a new Razr phone this year with updated specifications. The company has recently confirmed some important details about its new foldable device.

A brand manager of Motorola took to the Chinese social media website Weibo to post the teaser of the upcoming Razr foldable phone. The teaser reveals that the new Motorola Razr phone will be based on Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is more powerful than last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

We are hearing for the first time from the company about the new Razr foldable device. Apart from the company, the rumor mills have done their job to provide information about the device.

Motorola Razr 2022 leaked specifications

According to previous leaks, the next-generation Motorola Razr will include a 50MP f / 1.8 primary sensor and a 13MP sensor for macro and wide-angle shots. The phone will also feature a front-facing 32MP camera within a hole-punch cutout.

Rumor also has it that The base version of the device will reportedly feature an 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, while the upgraded variant of the device will reportedly have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

As per famous leaker Evan Blass, the Motorola Razr 2022 will first launch in China in either late July or early August in a pair of colors, Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue. We currently do not have the details regarding its global availability.

Let us know in the comments if you are excited about Motorola’s new foldable device.