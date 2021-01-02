Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks has posted a render of Motorola’s new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 challenger, the Moto G Stylus 2021.
The mid-range handset has a large 6.8-inch flat screen, quad-camera system, punch-hole camera, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and at the bottom a stylus silo and 3.5mm headphone jack.
Gallery
See the specs, which includes details from Steve and also Evan Blass, below:
Motorola G Stylus 2021 specs
|Screen
|flat, 6.8-inch 1080 x 2400 screen
|Cameras
|48MP main, 8MP Ultra-Wide and 2MP Depth lenses, 5MP Macro sensor
16 MP front-facing.
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|RAM/ROM
|4GB/128GB
|OS
|Android 10
|Battery
|4000 mAh
|Biometrics
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Size
|169.6mm high, 73.7mm wide and 8.8mm thick (10.9mm with the rear camera bump).
|Special features
|Stylus, 3.5mm headphone jack
Comments