Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks has posted a render of Motorola’s new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 challenger, the Moto G Stylus 2021.

The mid-range handset has a large 6.8-inch flat screen, quad-camera system, punch-hole camera, rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and at the bottom a stylus silo and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Gallery

See the specs, which includes details from Steve and also Evan Blass, below:

Motorola G Stylus 2021 specs

Screenflat, 6.8-inch 1080 x 2400 screen
Cameras48MP main, 8MP Ultra-Wide and 2MP Depth lenses, 5MP Macro sensor

16 MP front-facing.

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM/ROM4GB/128GB
OSAndroid 10
Battery4000 mAh
BiometricsRear-mounted fingerprint reader
Size169.6mm high, 73.7mm wide and 8.8mm thick (10.9mm with the rear camera bump).
Special featuresStylus, 3.5mm headphone jack
