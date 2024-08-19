More Marvel titles could return to Xbox if 'Deadpool' & 'Ultimate Alliance' re-licensed

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

There have been rumors that Xbox might be reviving the delisted ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance’ cult classics, as Microsoft seeks to capitalize on the success of Marvel’s recent film releases.

Both games, originally released in the 7th generation of consoles and published by Activision, were delisted at one point due to expired licensing rights but could return to Xbox platforms.

The speculation comes from a recent talk during the Xbox Era’s podcast, suggesting that if Xbox re-licenses these titles, it could lead to a broader revival of Marvel games from Activision’s catalog.

Shpeshal Nick, a reputable leaker in the Xbox world, says, “Microsoft is working to get Deadpool and Marvel Ultimate Alliance reactivated, relicensed or whatever? To bring those two games back on Xbox. I mean, they were Xbox One ports, I guess, so they’d be backwards compatible for the Xbox Series consoles.”

The return of these games could rejuvenate interest in other classic Marvel titles and potentially lead to more such revivals on current-generation consoles.

Ultimate Alliance was a cult classic, but in 2018, its remaster and the re-released sequel were removed just a year after Deadpool had the same fate.

Since Microsoft finalized the Activision acquisition, the Redmond company has been on big pressure to deliver more titles and capitalize on the billion-dollar deal. So much so that it needed to cut down costs by closing several studios.

The Deadpool character has been getting a lot of spotlight recently, especially after the successful release of the recent superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine. Serving as the sequel of the previous two Deadpool films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the 2024 film scored an impressive $1,1 billion box office above its $200 million budget.